Family and friends meet at memorial garden to remember hit-and-run victim Lewis Knapp

Good Friday is a day that has been etched on the hearts of the family of Lewis Knapp for all the wrong reasons.

Heartbroken family and friends gathered at a small garden created in memory of the 20-year-old, from Boldon Colliery, who was killed following a night out in South Shields.

Lewis Knapp with his girlfriend Caitlyn Hardy.

The former Boldon Comprehensive School pupil, known affectionately as ‘Lewi’ died after being struck by car in a hit-and-run on Anderson Street on Good Friday last year.

But while, the first of anniversary of his death is April 15, family and friends wanted to mark Good Friday by paying tribute to the young man described his parents as “our blue-eyed boy”.

His partner Caitlyn Hardy said: “We come here on special occasions to remember him. This past year has not been nice at all. And Good Friday will never be the same. I want to thank everyone, as we are all so close and we just help each other through it so much.”

His heartbroken mum Michelle Norton said: “We have had a lot going on with the court case which has taken up so much of our time, that really now we are just starting to feel the impact of what has happened and the loss we have suffered.

“I don’t think things are getting easier, they are getting harder because now I think it is starting to sink in, that he isn’t coming home.

“I have got good friends and family, but every day just seems the same. It doesn’t matter if it’s Christmas, his birthday, it’s just all rolling into one.

“We are trying to do what we can to raise awareness and to encourage young people to think about their actions when they get behind the wheel of a car.

“It is hard knowing he should be out celebrating with his friends, but they have all been amazing.”

A memorial for Lewis Knapp, who was killed on Good Friday 2017. Picture: Tom Banks

A charity night in memory of Lewi will be held at the Hedworth Hall on April 21 in aid of Road Peace which supported the family since the tragedy.

Connor Emms, 21, of Sycamore Avenue, South Shields was jailed for four and half years after admitting a string of serious offences including causing death by dangerous driving.