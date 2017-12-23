Families gather for charity party organised by kind supporters

Families caring for a seriously-ill child gathered together to share a special Christmas celebration.

The Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity supports the loved ones of those who care for a sick youngster and pairs them up with a support worker.

Youngsters are entertained at the Rainbow Trust's Christmas Party by bubble man Richard Shaw.

Its staff also help families in their home, at hospital and in the community to help make their lives easier as they seek a diagnosis, go through treatment and at times of bereavement, with siblings also taken into consideration.

To bring people together in the run up to Christmas, a party was hosted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Sunderland for about 30 families from across the region who are helped by the fund.

Shelly Duck, who helped organise the event alongside colleague Monica Dooley and is a family support worker for the charity, said: “Nobody knows what the future will bring, so spending precious time together is so important for families supported by Rainbow Trust, particularly at Christmas time.

“It’s a time for them to all to come together creating happy memories than can be cherished forever.

It means so much to everyone involved. Shelly Duck

“It also gives them the opportunity to meet with other families in a similar position and share experiences, advice and to offer support and it’s a time for the ill children and siblings to all have some fun together.

“We would like to say to a massive thank you to them all for their kindness, generosity and support in making this party extra special for our families.

“It means so much to everyone involved.

“As we are a charity, without these wonderful people from local communities giving us their services for free.”