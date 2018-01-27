Families fight junction changes next to proposed new housing development on former school site

Have your say

Families are fighting a change to a busy junction as a builder looks to construct hundreds of new homes.

Kier plans to create three lanes where there is one as Seaton Lane meets Stockton Road, in Seaham.

An in depth investigation is required in order to identify an acceptable solution to the highways problem. Councillor Sue Morrison

Residents say they will lose parking and face access issues, with concerns no crossing is included, despite being near New Seaham Academy.

It is part of an application for 95 homes on the old Seaham School site, 45 off Malvern Crescent and 290 where Seaham Colliery stood.

Housing is to also go on the ex-Cherry Knowle plot in Ryhope, when it is expected people will use the junction from the A19 southbound.

Kim Teasdale, who lives with children George, 11, and David, seven, in Haverley Drive, leads the call for Durham County Council to refuse the scheme.

She said: “Obviously, we have a traffic issue now, but what we are saying is we don’t think this is going to help it in the longer term.”

All 21 Seaham Town Councillors are against it, while MP Grahame Morris has urged parties to draw up a plan to satisfy all.

County and town Councillor Sue Morrison said: “An in-depth investigation is required in order to identify an acceptable solution to the highways problem.”

Councillor Stan Cudlip, leader of town council’s leading Labour group, urged people to explain to planners how it would affect them.

Seaham Community Party Councillor Steven Colborn says it would have an “huge impact on the whole of Seaham”.

No one from Kier was available for comment.

Residents will meet on Monday from 6pm to 7.30pm at the town hall , with the Seaham Lodge Road Campaign Facebook page set up.

The proposals can be found by searching for DM/17/02872/FPA via the county council’s planning pages.