Families evacuated from homes after gas incident in Sunderland

Residents spent the night away from their homes after being evacuated following a gas incident in Sunderland.

Engineers from Northern Gas Networks were called to an incident in Plumtree Avenue, Sunderland, at 4.45am on Tuesday, April 3.

The scene on Plumtree Avenue in Sunderland today.

A woman had been taken to hospital after suffering burns in a fire in a kitchen and investigations are continuing into the cause of the incident.

Fergal O’Donovan, Business Operational Leader at Northern Gas Networks, said: “Our engineers remain on site investigating the cause of this incident.

“The safety of residents is our priority and we have evacuated 18 neighbouring properties as a precautionary measure with residents provided with alternative accommodation where necessary.

“We would like to thank customers for their cooperation.”

Cordons have been put in place at the scene on Plumtree Avenue in Sunderland.