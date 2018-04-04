Families evacuated from homes after gas explosion in Sunderland

Residents spent the night away from their homes after being evacuated following a gas explosion in Sunderland.
Engineers from Northern Gas Networks were called to the explosion on Plumtree Avenue, Sunderland, at 4.45am on Tuesday, April 3.
A woman had been taken to hospital after suffering burns in a fire in a kitchen and investigations are continuing into the cause of the incident.
Fergal O’Donovan, Business Operational Leader at Northern Gas Networks, said: “Our engineers remain on site investigating the cause of this incident.
“The safety of residents is our priority and we have evacuated 18 neighbouring properties as a precautionary measure with residents provided with alternative accommodation where necessary.
“We would like to thank customers for their cooperation.”