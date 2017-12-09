Families enjoy winter wonderland at Washington Christmas festival

Children and families have been enjoying some festive fun as a Christmas village came to town.

Washington Village Centre came alive with reindeers, rides, stalls and other attractions for people of all ages.

Children enjoying rides at Washington Village Christmas Festival.

As well as a Santa's grotto, there was also a market, festive puppet show, naughty elves and carol singers to entertain the crowds.

Families had the chance to get their pictures taken inside a a snow globe booth and there were various food stalls selling festive drinks.

Organiser Jemma Amer told the Echo: "It's going really well.

"We've had a great turnout and you can see that everyone is enjoying themselves. They're getting into the Christmas spirit.

Marty and Elfrid providing Elf and Safety at the Washington Village Christmas Festival.

"It's the third year that we have done this event although there was a similar festival before organised by the Washington community.

"Sunderland North Business Community Centre has helped to put things on and it's funded by Washington Area Committee.

"If it wasn't for the councillors allocating the money for this it wouldn't happen, so it's a big thanks to them.

"It's not just for the children, but a great chance for the traders in the area to promote themselves as well.

Washington Village Christmas Festival.

"The pubs and shops around this area are very busy today and that's because the festival is taking place."

Among those enjoying the festivities were Kimberley Allen, of Oxclose, and her four children, twins Harry and Bobby, six, Archie, five, and Sophia, three.

"This is the first time we have come down and it's really good," said Kimberley, 37.

"All of the kids who have come along seem to be enjoying it because there is plenty for them to do here.

Nikki Cusisk with children Dominic and Lissie inside a giant snow globe at Washington Village Christmas Festival.

"The kids are a little bit frightened of feeding the reindeers but they wanted to see them."