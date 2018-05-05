Families enjoy glorious sunshine at annual Sunderland Scramble event

Thrill-seekers battled through sweltering conditions as they took part in an assault course for a North East charity.

More than 200 people took part in the annual 5K Sunderland Scramble at Herrington Country Park on Saturday, May 5, which saw temperatures reach as high as 23 degrees.

People warming up ahead of the Sunderland Scramble 5k event at Herrington Country Park.

Now in its third year, the event organised by the North East Autism Society, saw families, friends and colleagues, challenge themselves to a fun-filled obstacle course.

Once again, those taking part had to get through 11 tricky obstacles which included a climbing wall, mud skip, water slide and a tunnel - all in the name of charity.

The course, which had three start times throughout the day, saw children as young as six-years-old take part in the event alongside adults.

Other obstacles along the route saw participants have to carry sandbags, scramble through cargo nets, climb a giant wall of hay bales and navigate their way through a bungee web.

Participants in the Sunderland Scramble 5k event at Herrington Country Park tackling one of the 11 obstacles.

The event also put participants co-ordination skills to the test, with a series of tyres to jump in and out of.

Organisers were delighted with the turn out and believe the event will raise around £5,000 for the charity which supports both adults and children in the region with autism, as well as their families.

Sophie Clarke, event fundraiser for the North East Autism Society, said: “It has gone really well and we are over the moon.

“We have had 238 people taking part and people have also signed up on the day.

A youngster tackles the bungee web in the event.

“The weather has helped encourage people to take part and we have had loads of teams involved.

“We have also had some people bringing their kids who have autism down which is great.

“We have had some big teams taking part as well, including a massive group from Fusion gym in Birtley, who had around 50 people down here.”

Competitiors had to navigate their way through a bungee web.

Those taking part had to climb over huge hay bales.

Competitiors in the Sunderland Scramble 5k event at Herrington Country Park.

Participants setting off at the start of the Sunderland Scramble 5k event at Herrington Country Park.

Competitiors tackling mud-filled skips in the Sunderland Scramble 5k event at Herrington Country Park.

Competitiors in the Sunderland Scramble 5k event at Herrington Country Park.