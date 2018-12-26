Families celebrate best presents as Christmas babies arrive at Sunderland Royal Hospital

Little Mila Atkinson got two very special presents this Christmas - baby twin sisters.

The Houghton three-year-old came face-to-face with Aria Ann and Annika Lilly at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Three-year-old Mila Atkinson and mum Melanie, with Aria Ann, and dad Kris, with Annika Lilly

Aria was the first of the pair to put in an appearance, weighing in at 4lbs 5oz at 7.40pm on Christmas Day, followed by 4lbs 9oz Annika just 15 minutes later, to the delight of mum and dad Melanie and Kris.

The couple, both 31, knew they were expecting twins.

“We have known since six weeks - it was just a massive shock,” said veterinary nurse Melanie.

“I’m just glad they are here and I can get rid of my big bump.”

The couple have been keen to keep Mila fully involved: “I think she is a bit apprehensive, but she has been well prepared,” said electrician Kris.

Also celebrating on Christmas Day were Houghton couple Natalie Allan and Scott Briggs, 30, whose first child Isaac weighed in at 7lbs 7oz at 8.20am.

Twenty-eight-year-old Natalie, who works at npower in Rainton Bridge was uttelry smitten: “I just can’t stop staring at him - Think it’s the best feeling you could have.