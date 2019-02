Metro passengers travelling between Pelaw and East Boldon are facing delays due to a failed train.

Tyne and Wear Metro has announced that trains are now running between Pelaw and East Boldon in both directions following earlier problems.

However passengers are being warned that the service is delayed by up to 30 minutes.

During the disruption, which meant that trains were not able to run in either direction, passengers were able to use a bus replacement service operated by Go North East.A