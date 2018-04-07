Failed train causes disruption for Metro passengers

Metro officials are working to clear a gap in service due to a failed train.

The service was suspended earlier this morning between Pelaw and South Hylton and between South Shields and St James, after a train broke down on the track.

Buses were accepting tickets while the service was being resumed.

Trains are now operating towards South Hylton from Fellgate after the failed train was removed.

Ticket acceptance between South Hylton and Pelaw will remain in place for the next hour while service resumes.