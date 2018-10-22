Failed train and low rail adhesion mean delays on Metro

There are delays on the Metro this morning.

There is a gap in service of up to 20 minutes to trains between South Hylton and Pelaw due to a train being withdrawn.

And there are delays across the network due to low rail adhestion.

It comes a day after a series of problems caused major disruption to the network.

Services were suspended yesterday morning after a train failed between Heworth and Pelaw.

The disruption occurred around 8am and lasted for an hour, with replacement bus services running.

Then a second breakdown around 1.30pm meant delays of up to 35 minutes to services between St James and Chicester on the South Tyneside line.

And a signalling malfunction at Pelaw later in the afternoon cuased hold-ups across the network.