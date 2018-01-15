'Failed asylum seeker' detained after immigration officials raid

A Chinese man described as a 'failed asylum seeker' has been detained by immigration officials pending his removal from the UK.

Immigration enforcement officers acted on intelligence to visit Old Town Chinese Takeaway, in Speculation Place, Washington, on Saturday.

During the operation, immigration officers say they detained two Chinese men, aged 41 and 53, who they found in the accommodation attached to the takeaway.

Checks revealed one of them to be a failed asylum seeker and the other to have an outstanding appeal against a deportation order, according to the Home Office.

A Home Office spokesman said: "Acting on intelligence, immigration enforcement officers visited Old Town Chinese Takeaway, Speculation Place, Washington, on Saturday, January 13 at around 8.15pm.

"Officers encountered two Chinese men, aged 41 and 53, in the accommodation attached to the takeaway.

"Checks found the 53-year-old was a failed asylum seeker. He was detained pending removal from the UK.

"The 41-year-old man was found to have an outstanding appeal against a deportation order.

"He was arrested, but later released and must report regularly to the Home Office while his case is considered."