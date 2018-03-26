Extra flights on their way for North East holidaymakers as firm launches 2019 breaks

Additional flights to Palma, Cofu and Naples will head out of the North East's leading airport as a holiday company expands its business.

A further 30,000 seats will be offered by TUI through the flights it will run in and out of Newcastle International Airport from summer 2019.

The extra flights to the destinations have been lined up as the firm reflects the popularity of the Mediterranean with holidaymakers.

Flights and holidays to Palma and Corfu have all been added to the programme.

This is alongside an additional flight to Naples in Italy, which has been added to support the new homeport for Marella Explorer 2, the new ship from Marella Cruises.

TUI UK’s commercial director Richard Sofer said: “Summer 2019 is the most ambitious programme we have ever introduced.

"We are focusing firmly on expanding access to our amazing range of holidays through an extended regional flying programming concentrated on the core destinations holidaymakers want to travel to, while offering the flexibility of holiday duration they want.

“We’ve increased our capacity by adding 30,000 additional seats and additional flights from Newcastle Airport for summer 2019.”

Leon McQuaid, aviation development manager at the airport, said: “We’re delighted to see additional capacity from TUI for summer 2019 at Newcastle Airport, which further demonstrates the commitment to the region from the world’s largest holiday company.

“Palma, Corfu and Naples are very popular destinations and I’m confident the North East travelling public will take full advantage of these extra flights, as well as the direct links to Marella Cruises’ newest ship, next summer.”

Thousands of free kids’ places will be available across all TUI and First Choice holidays and deposits will be just £50 per person short and mid-haul and £125 per person haul.

Summer 2019 holidays will be on sale from Friday April 5.

TUI UK and Ireland are part of TUI Group and is the business behind the TUI, First Choice and Marella Cruises brands, as well as Crystal Ski and TUI Lakes & Mountains.

Sub brands include TUI Sensatori, TUI Family Life, TUI Sensimar, First Choice Holiday Villages and SplashWorld Resorts.

Its airline, TUI Airways – formerly Thomson Airways - has 64 aircraft operating to over 70 destinations in 30 countries.

TUI UK and Ireland has a team of more than 10,000 employees and serves over six million customers each year.