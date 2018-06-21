Extra £11.8m spend on major city road project given go ahead

Council bosses have given the go ahead for an extra £11.8million spend to fund a major Sunderland road project.

The Sunderland Strategic Transport Corridor (SSTC) initiative has been set up to improve transport links between the city centre and key employment sites.

On June 20, Sunderland CIty Council’s (SCC) cabinet discussed the third phase of the project – a dual carriageway from the soon-to-be-opened Northern Spire bridge.

The current approved scheme for phase three was £59 million but following a review, the new estimated cost is projected at £70.8million with £11.8m needed to fund the gap.

Once completed, the new works will see a carriageway stretching the southbound bridgehead of the Northern Spire through Pallion, Deptford and linking into St Mary’s Boulevard.

Council bosses, sitting at Sunderland Civic Centre, gave the green light for the additional funding alongside starting the process for appointing contractors.

A report states the project costs will be met with £7.8m underspend on the Northern Spire bridge and £4m from a Government Local Transport Grant.

Previously, £1.6 million had been allocated to the programme from the Local Transport Programme Grant.

The plans were welcomed by cabinet with housing and regeneration head, Coun Stuart Porthouse, stating the scheme would “open up areas that weren’t accessible before”.

Liberal Democrat campaigners previously accused SCC of being unable to stick to a budget, adding the authority showed a lack of transparency over the scheme.

But cabinet member for environment and transport, Coun Amy Wilson, referencing the comments, stressed the project did not have a budget shortfall as construction had not started.

Deputy leader Michael Mordey also criticised the campaigners, describing them as a “opposition party hell bent on pushing the city back”.

Leader of SCC’s Liberal Democrats group, Niall Hodson, said his concerns related to the final project stages which had business cases rejected by the government in 2015.

This includes phase four – upgrading Wessington Way between the A19 and Northern Spire – and plans to link the Wearmouth Bridge to the port in phase five.

“It’s not that we don’t support a positive vision for improving the city, the plans are there and the government said the business case was weak,” he said.

“There is trumpeting of this bridge at the moment and it’s a bridge to nowhere unless plans are actually developed and funding is there to do the later stages.

“We would feel more confident in it if they could provide the business case behind it”.

The planned route for phase three starts at its west end from the approach to the Northern Spire and is proposed to take traffic around the Pallion Shipyard site and under the end span of the Queen Alexandra Bridge.

It follows the line of the existing Deptford Terrace before heading across Simpson Street and overlaying the existing Trimdon Street to modified roundabouts at Hylton Road and St Mary’s Boulevard.

Site preparation could begin this summer before full works potentially start in 2019.

A council report adds SCC “intends to make future bids for major scheme funding as they emerge.”

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service