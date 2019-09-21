Climate activists play dead to highlight the impact of climate change at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens.

It saw members of the Extinction Rebellion Sunderland and Parents For Future Sunderland groups lie down on the ground outside of the Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens on Saturday, September 22, in a bid to show the deadly consequences of climate change.

Organised by Chris Howson from Extinction Rebellion Sunderland, the demonstration saw around 30 people of all ages take part in the effort to raise awareness.

Activists highlight the impact of climate change through an extinction die-in event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More activities have been planned throughout the week in the hopes of raising awareness of the issue and the need to make changes for a sustainable future.

Around 12 children aged from as young as four were among those taking part in the extinction die-in event, which saw participants spend 10 minutes lying down to show solidarity with those who have been affected by the climate crisis.

Leaflets were also handed out at the demonstration which asked the public to make pledges such as reducing their use of cars and to find out about their carbon footprint.

Graeme Jobes, chairman of Parents for Future Sunderland, said: “The extinction die-in event aimed to say how we need to act now or we risk becoming extinct.

Climate strike activists during the demonstration.

“The die-in looked very striking and aimed to pay respects to those affected by the climate crisis that is seeing the extinction of animals, plants and biodiversity.

“We were pleased with the support and level of public engagement on the day.

“We are asking people to get involved in the climate discussion so that we can create a sustainable future for out children and the community of Sunderland.”

Reverend Chris Howson, associate priest at Sunderland Minster and University of Sunderland chaplain, said: “Young people around the world are having to realise that they have to look at the way we live or face an awful future.”

The demonstration comes as part of a global week of action to raise awareness of the need to act to stop climate change.