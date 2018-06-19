Extended Metro services for the Great Exhibition of the North

Tyne and Wear Metro has announced that it will be running extended services for the opening night of the Great Exhibtion of the North.

In support of England’s biggest event in 2018 Metro will be extending services across the region to help passengers make their way home after the exhibition’s opening event.



On the evening of Friday, June 22, the Great Exhibtion of the North will celebrate the launch of its 80-day programme of Northern art, design and innovation with a showcase of the region’s creativity and ingenuity on the Quayside on a spectacular stage.



Those lucky ticket holders eager to see Newcastle’s very own Maximo Park kick start the evening’s entertainment - including the first display of the Get North Water Sculpture should check which side of the River Tyne their ticket is for before making travel plans.

For those with a Newcastle Quayside ticket they can use either Central Station, Monument or Manors Metro stations. Passengers with a Gateshead Quayside ticket are best using Gateshead Metro station.



The Great Exhibition of the North is a free, summer-long celebration of the North of England’s pioneering spirit. Running from Friday, June 22 until Sunday, September 9, the exhibition will showcase the region’s imagination and inventiveness.

Local people and visitors to the North East alike can experience a range of exciting exhibits, inspired technology, live performances and cutting edge culture in the North East’s world-class venues, unique outdoor spaces and iconic landmarks.

Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “We are delighted to be a supporting partner of the Great Exhibition of the North, and excited to be part of England’s biggest event of the year.

"This incredible event celebrating the North’s wealth of art, design and innovation is truly wonderful to be part of. It is fantastic to help showcase our spectacular region which we’re passionately proud to be associated with and serve.



“I would advise those travelling to the Quayside for the Great Exhibition of the North’s opening event to leave plenty of time for their journey as trains will be very busy and to purchase a Day Ticket, which is valid for the whole day, to avoid queuing at ticket machines after the event.



“We will have lots of staff on hand at stations in the city centre who will be able to provide advice and assistance to ensure passengers get home as quickly and safely as possible.

"I hope the additional hour of travel will help make it easy for our passengers and allow them to make the most of the exhibition’s launch night.

“Travelling by Metro is also the best way to get around NewcastleGateshead so visitors can easily get to events and enjoy the trails throughout the Great Exhibition of the North.”

For regular travel updates regarding Tyne and Wear Metro follow @My_Metro on Twitter, find Metro on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mymetrotw or visit Nexus.org.uk/metro or call Nexus on 0191 20 20 747.

Going to the Great Exhibition of the North opening event?

The countdown is on for the opening night of the Great Exhibition of the North and ahead of the event Nexus have put some information together to make your travelling on Metro easy.

What’s the best way to get to the Quayside for the opening night of the Great Exhibition of the North?

Firstly, you’ll need to check which side of the River Tyne your ticket is for. If you have a Newcastle Quayside ticket you are best getting off at either Central Station, Monument or Manors Metro stations. If you have a Gateshead Quayside ticket you are best getting off at Gateshead Metro station.



Will there be buses to and from the event?

Before the event a special Q3 shuttle service provided by Nexus will also run from Eldon Square bus station (stand K) and Market Street (outside Carluccio’s) at least every 10 minutes from 7pm to City Road, just behind Newcastle quayside.

Return buses after the event will depart from City Road (Premier Inn) with frequent departures between 11pm and 11:20pm back to John Dobson Street or Haymarket Bus Station, connecting with Metro and Arriva late buses towards Northumberland. Normal Quaylink fares will apply on this special shuttle service.

Are there extra Metro services for opening event of the Great Exhibition of the North?

Yes. Metro services will be extended for an extra hour after the event finishes ensuring everyone can make their way home. Do leave plenty of time because trains and stations will be busy and you want to enjoy the show.

Can we Park and Ride with Metro?

Yes. There are big car parks at Callerton Parkway and Kingston Park (for the A1 from the North or A69 from the West), Four Lane Ends and Northumberland Park (A19 and A189 from the North), Heworth (A194 and A19 from the South) and Stadium of Light (Sunderland area). Car Parks only cost £1 and will stay open until after the last train has run. It’s a lot easier than driving into the city centre and finding somewhere to park.

What’s the best Metro ticket to purchase?

Save time, buy a Day Ticket from a Metro station ticket machine for just £3-5.10 depending on which station your board, or £1.30 for children aged 16 and under. You can use the same ticket all day which means you won’t need to queue up at a Metro ticket machine after the event. Find out more about tickets using our ticket finder.

Will city centre Metro stations be busy after the opening event?

Yes – but we’ll have staff at stations to manage queues and make sure everyone is looked after. Listen for station announcements and guidance from our staff.

How do I keep in touch with all the latest Metro travel updates?

All the live Metro updates will be on our Twitter page: @My_Metro and our official Tyne and Wear Metro app. To plan your journey you can use the Live Travel Map. https://livemap.nexus.org.uk/