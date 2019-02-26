Ex-Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce hopes he won't be told 'you're fired' in Celebrity Apprentice

Former Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce is hoping his vast "managerial experience" will help him on Celebrity Apprentice.

He is starring in a two-part programme for Comic Relief alongside Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and X Factor panellist Ayda Williams.

Baroness Brady , Lord Sugar and Claude Littner from Celebrity Apprentice for Comic Relief. Pic: BBC/Comic Relief/PA Wire.

Former Black Cats football manager Allardyce lasted just over two months leading the England national team in 2016, and oversaw one game during his brief reign, before being filmed by undercover journalists offering advice on bypassing FA rules.

Known as Big Sam, he has managed seven Premier League teams in his career as a manager, and is hoping to take his tactical knowledge and painstaking analysis into the boardroom.

Allardyce said: "I'm hoping my managerial experience will help me 'off the field', and I'll be looking to outwit the girls' team, but I'm fully prepared for them to be some fierce competition."

He last managed Premier League side Everton before leaving the club in May 2018, and will be hoping not to hear "You're fired" on the forthcoming BBC special.

Celebrity Apprentice will see teams of five boys and five girls pitted against each other in a competition to design a themed charity event.

Interior designer Kelly Hoppen, journalist Rachel Johnson and actress and comedian Tameka Empson join Holden and Williams in the girls' team.

Comedian Omid Djalili, broadcaster Richard Arnold, presenter Rylan Clark-Neal and comedian Russell Kane, on Allardyce's team will be trying to outwit them and curry favour with Lord Sugar.

Britain's Got Talent panellist Holden said: "I'm ready to take a step away from the judging panel to compete, and I'm thrilled to be taking part. I'm sure the girls' team will be victorious."

Djalili said: "In the movie The Mummy, a strange and angry beetle burrowed under my character's flesh and tried to eat me from the inside - and may I say what a pleasure it will be to work with Lord Sugar again."

Celebrity Apprentice for Comic Relief will air ahead of Red Nose Day as a two-part special on Thursday March 7 and Friday March 8, at 9pm on BBC One, and live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer.