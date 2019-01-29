Everything you need to know about camping at this year's Durham Miners' Gala

Visitors to this year’s Durham Miners’ Gala can book now to camp in the city.

The Durham Miners’ Gala is one of the world’s largest working-class festivals and is a celebrations of community spirit, trade union collectivism and international solidarity.

Crowds at the 2018 Durham Miners Gala.

This year will be the 135th Durham Miners’ Gala, with the event ton take place on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

And now those looking to come along to this year's event can now book an official camping place, Gala organisers have announced.

Accommodation can now be booked over two nights - for or Friday, July 12, and Saturday, July 13 - located just a short walk from the festivities.

Proceeds will go to help fund The Big Meeting, a free event.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn at the 2018 Durham Miners Gala.

The introduction of affordable, high-quality accommodation was a hit with festival goers at last year’s event.

More than 200,000 people attended the 2018 Gala, and organisers are expecting an even bigger crowd this year.

The campsite at East Durham College’s Houghall Campus will include free luxury showers and toilets, plus a café and entertainment tent featuring open mike for those bringing their guitars.

Places are limited and people are advised to book early. Camper vans and caravans, as well as tents, are welcome.

All funds raised from camping will go the help cover the costs of staging the Gala, which is a free event.

The campsite is provided by Marras – the Friends of Durham Miners’ Gala, the organisation which funds the Big Meeting through member contributions.

Dave Anderson, chairman of the Marras, said: “We had excellent feedback from those who camped last year and are delighted that we can again offer this affordable and high-quality option so visitors can stay in Durham and make the most of the wonderful Gala weekend.

“We’re expecting even bigger crowds than last year, and are working to ensure that the 135th Big Meeting is the best yet.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to Durham in July, and I urge everyone to become a Marra and support our unique and inspiring event.”

Camping is priced at just £15 per person per night for adults, £7.50 for under 16s, and free for under 5s.

There is also a 25% discount for members of the Marras.Free cancellation with a full refund is available until Saturday, July 6 - a week before the Big Meeting.

The success and growth of the Gala in recent years means the costs of staging the event have risen significantly.

Organisers of the Durham Miners’ Gala have launched a £25,000 fundraising drive ahead of this year’s event.

Last year saw the introduction of a new stage, sound system and giant video screen to cater for the more than 50,000 people who now gather on Durham’s Racecourse Ground as part of the celebrations.

High profile speakers and a musical performer will be announced over the coming months.

Camping can be booked now online at www.friendsofdurhamminersgala.org/camping

To support the Gala – and receive a 25% discount on camping – become a Marra online at: www.friendsofdurhamminersgala.org

For more information, email admin@friendsdmg.org, or call 0191 386 8413.