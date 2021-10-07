Evacuation at Sunderland Empire School of Rock premier was due to false alarm, firefighters confirm

Members of the public were evacuated from Empire Theatre on High Street West in Sunderland city centre shortly after 10pm on Wednesday, October 6.

The West End show was building to its big ending when an emergency alarm came over the tanoy, telling the audience to leave the building.

Firefighters were called to the scene, which has now been confirmed to have been a false alarm.

Sunderland Empire

While the waiting audience hoped the show could resume, they were told firefighters advised against it.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is based on the hit 2003 movie starring Jack Black and marked the comeback of West End shows on Wearside for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

