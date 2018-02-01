Your pictures of the supermoon over the North East

It was eyes to the skies last night as a brilliantly bright supermoon appeared above the North East.

And many of you braved the chilly Wednesday weather to see it, taking spectacular pictures from wherever you were in the region.

Read more: How to see the first Super Blue Blood Moon for nearly 150 years

A calendar year can see up to four supermoons - and yesterday’s was most visible to us just after sunset, or sunrise.

Supermoons are created when the moon reaches the point in its orbit when its at its closest to Earth, appearing larger and brighter than usual.

There was a chance to see a supermoon, a total lunar eclipse and a Blue Moon on Wednesday depending on where in the world you were.

The rare Super Blue Blood Moon was last seen in 1886.