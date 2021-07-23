Crossings are being dropped in areas of high footfall to make day-to-day trips easier for everyone.

The ‘Seaburn Dene Access for All’ scheme is currently underway, with dropped crossings in the area being created to give pedestrians safe places to cross roads.

New crossings are being put in place to give residents safe routes to access areas with high footfall such as transport hubs, shopping areas and doctors’ surgeries.

The "Seaburn Dene Access for All" scheme is set to be completed next month.

Seaburn Dene was made a priority area when an investigation by the council showed that the dropped crossings in the area needed improving and similar schemes are currently being developed across the city.

The Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Claire Rowntree, hopes that the improvement of accessibility across Wearside will help to make trips easier for everyone.

Cllr Rowntree said: "As a council we are committed to addressing our residents’ concerns with I am delighted to see work start on a programme that will improve accessibility and road safety.

Investigations are being carried out across the city to work out where similar schemes would be best deployed.

"Crossing roads safely is one of the barriers that local people with health difficulties can face on a daily basis, so I hope that this improved accessibility can help make day-to-day trips easier for everyone who needs them."

Sunderland City Council are expecting that the improvement work in Seaburn Dene should be completed by the end of August.

