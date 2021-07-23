Work starts on the ‘Seaburn Dene Access for All’ scheme in Sunderland
Work has started on a series of projects which will see further improvements in accessibility across the city.
The ‘Seaburn Dene Access for All’ scheme is currently underway, with dropped crossings in the area being created to give pedestrians safe places to cross roads.
New crossings are being put in place to give residents safe routes to access areas with high footfall such as transport hubs, shopping areas and doctors’ surgeries.
The council hope that by making pedestrian areas safer and more accessible, residents will rely less on cars and will opt to walk or use more sustainable forms of transport.
Seaburn Dene was made a priority area when an investigation by the council showed that the dropped crossings in the area needed improving and similar schemes are currently being developed across the city.
The Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Claire Rowntree, hopes that the improvement of accessibility across Wearside will help to make trips easier for everyone.
Cllr Rowntree said: "As a council we are committed to addressing our residents’ concerns with I am delighted to see work start on a programme that will improve accessibility and road safety.
"Crossing roads safely is one of the barriers that local people with health difficulties can face on a daily basis, so I hope that this improved accessibility can help make day-to-day trips easier for everyone who needs them."
Sunderland City Council are expecting that the improvement work in Seaburn Dene should be completed by the end of August.