Woman could face jail if she continues to ignore orders to tidy up her garden

A woman has been ordered to pay more than £600 after failing to remove rubbish from the garden of her County Durham home.

Lesley Iveson, from Lingey Close, Sacriston, was asked by Durham County Council to get rid of mattresses, wood, dog faeces and other general waste following a complaint about the mess.

Lesley Iveson was given a number of warnings to remove the waste from her property and refused to do so. Pic: Durham County Council.

On June 28 last year she was given a warning which gave her seven days to remove the waste, but this had not been done when a neighbourhood warden returned to the property on July 12.

Although she was then issued with a community protection notice and given another 14 days to clear up the garden, she failed to do so, so received a fixed penalty notice.

The warden revisited the property on July 27 and noticed that the waste was still present.

He ordered that the waste be taken away, but was later advised that Iveson refused to have certain items removed.

When he visited again on October 5, the waste was still present.

After a hearing at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates Court, Iveson was given a fine of £450 and ordered to pay £130 costs and a victim surcharge of £45.

A remedial order was also granted, requiring her to carry out the work within 28 days.

Should she fail to do so, the matter will be referred back to court requesting she be ordered to pay £50 per day for every day she is in default, or face going to prison.

Ian Hoult, neighbourhood protection manager at Durham County Council, said: “Lesley Iveson was given a number of warnings to remove the waste from her property and refused to do so.

“We are lucky to live in a beautiful county and we want to keep it that way.

"While we know the vast majority of people do the right thing and get rid of their waste in the correct way, a small minority do not.

"We hope this case serves as a warning that anyone who refuses to comply with the law could face an expensive day at court.”