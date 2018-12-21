When are Sunderland's recycling centres open over Christmas and New Year? How to get rid of your tree, wrapping paper and other rubbish

The turkey has been eaten, the crackers have been pulled and the bin bags are packed to the top.

Once the family have gone home and the dust has settled, you're always left with a bit of a clean-up operation.

Your bin collection will have changed due to the bank and public holidays.

Wrapping paper tubes, bottles and cans and (of course) the Christmas tree. They've all got to go somewhere.

If you fancy a trip to the tip while you're getting things tidy, Sunderland's recycling centres will be open during the festive period.

Sunderland City Council has issued some advice to families across the city about what is suitable for recycling, and where you can take your rubbish.

Check where you can take your rubbish and recycling.

When you can visit the recycling centre

Residents are welcome to use the household waste and recycling centres at Beach Street, Deptford or Campground, Springwell Road.

The centres will be open as usual throughout the festive period, apart from on Christmas Day and New Year's Day when they will close.

Beach Street is open from 8am until 5pm, Monday to Friday, and 8am until 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Campground is open 9am until 5pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am until 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

What you can recycle

*Drinks bottles and cans

*Cardboard boxes

*Glass jars

*Plastic bottles

*Paper

*Aerosols

*Wrapping paper tubes

*Sweet tins and tubs

*Christmas cards without glitter

*Envelopes

What can't be recycled

*Batteries

*Polystyrene packaging

*Food waste

*Wrapping paper

*Christmas cards with glitter, plastic-coated holograms or shiny foil

*Plastic film

*Metal foil containers

What should I do with my Christmas tree?

Christmas trees can also be recycled at the city's recycling centre during normal opening hours.

If you can't get to the recycling centre it an also be placed into your garden waste bin ready for when the collections re-start in April.

You can also use the council's bulky waste collection service, which costs £20 for eight items.

The council is reminding residents that they could club together with their neighbours to get their trees removed at the same time, under one charge.

When will my bins get emptied?

Normal waste and recycling collection days have been altered due to the bank and public holidays.

Changes have been made for the weeks of Christmas and New Year, but collections will return to normal from Monday, January 7.

For more information, check the collection dates in full here.