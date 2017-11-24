What will the weather be like in the North East this weekend?

Temperatures are set to plummet this weekend as frosty weather hits the region.

People across the North East will need to wrap up warm this weekend as wintry weather sees temperatures fall to -3C.

Today looks set to remain cold and bright, but there will be the chance of showers in the north and west, with the greatest risk of snow on high ground.

Tonight will also be cold with temperatures falling as low as -3C with widespread frost, with icy patches where showers have fallen.

Meanwhile on Saturday the Met Office has said it will get off to a frosty start, before becoming then cold and bright with wintry showers, mainly in the north and west.

It will be a windy day or most with gales with a maximum temperature of 4C.

From Sunday to Tuesday the weather will stay cold, bright and windy with wintry showers.

But Monday will be a cloudy day with more persistent rain for a time, then windy with sunshine and showers again for many on Tuesday.