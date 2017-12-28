We are the champions .... Sunderland’s winning schools in Green Santa competition

Merry Green Christmas! These children have plenty to celebrate after winning prizes for the way they have thought about the environment.

Pupils at two Sunderland schools were given an early Christmas present when Green Santa dropped in.

Green Santa at Grindon Hall.

He presented them with a cheque for £250 after both schools were declared winners in a North East competition.

It was run by local bus operator, Stagecoach North East, which invited schoolchildren across the region to write a letter to Green Santa.

In it, they had to ask for environmentally-friendly presents for their school.

Amongst many impressive entries, St Mary’s RC Primary School and Grindon Hall Christian School were selected as the winners for the Sunderland area.

The children at St Mary’s work so hard to look after the environment so it was a wonderful treat for them to meet Green Santa and to be awarded for all of their hard work Kathryn Watt

Lucy Farrell, who is a year 4 pupil at St Mary’s RC Primary School and member of the school’s outdoor action team, said in her letter to Green Santa: “I would love to have outdoor recycling bins for my school, as we have worked very hard and even have the Green Flag award.”

Pupils Callum Bosher, year 6, and Oliver Ross, year 5, added: “We’ve been saving energy, litter picking and protecting nature and we would like more bins to stop us from having to pick up litter so often.”

Joshua Collins, from year 2, was thrilled to meet Green Santa.

And after his meeting, he said: “I like to look after the environment so I enjoyed writing to Green Santa. I loved meeting him and receiving my special gift.”

Miss Kathryn Watt, Year 3 teacher at St Mary’s RC Primary School, was delighted at the award win.

She said: “The children at St Mary’s work so hard to look after the environment so it was a wonderful treat for them to meet Green Santa and to be awarded for all of their hard work.”

At Grindon Hall Christian School, the winning letters penned by Year 2 and Year 4 pupils asked Green Santa for some new grass bins for when the grass falls off the lawnmower.

They also said they wanted to create an ‘animal-friendly’ space with bird feeders and a climbing frame for the squirrels.

And in another of their requests, they asked for a look out shed to spot the wildlife.