This map shows which Sunderland streets will be submerged if sea levels rise

An interactive map highlighting the potentially devastating effects of global warming to the world's coastlines has provided a scary insight into the potential future of Sunderland.

Developed by Climate Central, an independent organisation of leading scientists and journalists, the interactive tool known as Surging Seas allows users to input their hometown and observe the impact a rise in temperature could have on sea levels.

Areas marked in blue would be subject to flooding in the event of a 4C rise in the global average temperature (Photo: Climate Central)

At the Paris agreement 194 states and the European Union signed an agreement which would set the long-term goal of keeping temperature rises down to 2C - despite these measures the rise could still see large parts of Sunderland submerged by rising sea levels.

According to Climate Central a 2C rise in temperature would see the iconic Roker Pier overcome by a surge in sea levels.

Sections of the Sunderland Marina would also be lost to the rising seas, with Barbary Drive and sections of Beacon Drive among the residential streets which would be worst affected. Much of the city's Docklands would also be submerged by the forecasted rise.

Areas on the banks of the River Wear could also be impacted, with Boldwell Lane, High Street and West Wear Street among the thoroughfares which could become permanently flooded.

At current rates the world's temperature is set to rise to 3.8C by 2100, according to the Climate Action Tracker - this would cause even more devastation to Sunderland, according to the Surging Seas map.

A 4C rise in temperature would see the River Wear begin to encroach on land around the Stadium of Light according to Climate Central, while Dykelands Road to the north of the city would be all but submerged.

'Rigorous research'

According to Climate Central their map "strives to provide accurate, clear and granular information about sea level rise and coastal flood hazards both locally and globally, today and tomorrow.

"Anchored in rigorous primary research, our work distinguishes itself by its user-friendly maps and tools, extensive datasets, and high-quality visual presentation.

"The program dedicates its efforts to helping citizens, communities, businesses, organisations, and governments at every level to understand the consequences of different carbon pathways and to navigate the shifting waters of our warming world."

You can check how your hometown and address would be affected with the Surging Seas map at choices.climatecentral.org