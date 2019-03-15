This is why these Sunderland youngsters have skipped school to join the international strike against climate change

Have your say

A trio of young climate change activists have skipped school in a strike against climate change in Sunderland.

Clara and Angela Howson, aged 14 and 11, and Luke Jobes, eight, joined thousands of students around the world in an international strike.

Luke, Angela and Clara have joined the international strike against climate change

The trio wanted to do their bit to raise the issue of climate change and fight for the planet and their futures.

Clara, who attends St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy, said: "I think climate change is a really big deal, it's such an important issue. We need a planet to live on."

The youngsters decided not to join the protest in Newcastle and hold their own outside Sunderland Civic Centre.

Holding up signs which read 'Why study for a future that won't come' and '#YouthStrike4Climate', the students are demanding action is taking.

Angela, Clara and Luke

The strike is taking place worldwide today and will embrace around 100 countries. They are inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who protests weekly outside Sweden's parliament.

Luke's dad, Graeme Jobes, who accompanied the children on the protest, said: "It's good to see the children exercise their democratic rights to strike to fight for the future of the planet.

"It's the start of a process that is going to take a lot of work.

"The three of them decided they wanted to do something for Sunderland.

"The children organised it and they've been speaking to passersby about what they're there for.

"We're all really proud of them for wanting to do this."

Scientists say in order to cut global warming tougher measures are needed.

The Paris climate agreement of 2017 committed nearly 200 countries to keeping global temperatures 'well below 2C above pre-industrial times and to striving for a maximum of 1.5C.