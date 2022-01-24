Sunderland waste collection: How to book a bulky waste collection and how much it costs

If you’ve taken all you can to the tip and now need to book a bulky waste collection, we have the information you need.

Got something that’s too big or heavy for your bin? Here are further details about the service offered by Sunderland City Council, and how you book it.

This service is for households only, not businesses.

How much is it?

The charge for the service is £10 for up to six items – and that is the maximum number of items that can be collected during each visit.

Residents are reminded that a three-piece suite would count as three items, while a table with four chairs would count as five items.

What sort of items are applicable?

Bulky waste collections are usually available for items which are too big or heavy for your usual waste collection, or cannot be taken to the tip.

Examples include beds, wardrobes, sofas, white goods and other electricals such as CD players and computer equipment.

When do collections take place?

Sunderland City Council has introduced a ward-based collection service, meaning each ward in the city has an allocated collection day.

The local authority will collect items between 7.30am and 5pm, with residents asked to place their items outside on collection day for 7.30am.

Customers are asked to put the items as close as possible to where the collection vehicle will park.

Collection teams must be able to access a resident’s property to take the items away.

White goods or electrical equipment may be collected separately from non-recyclable items.

For more information and to book your slot, visit the council’s website here.

