Struggling with Christmas and New Year rubbish? See when Sunderland's tip is open

Sunderland Household Waste and Recycling Centre on Beach Street at Deptford is open to the public seven days a week.

It takes a wide variety of waste including bagged houseold waste, garden waste, TVs and computers, rubble (maximum six bags) and more.

The winter opening hours for Beach Street are:

The Beach Street Household Waste Reception and Recycling Centre.

October 1 to March 31

Monday to Friday - 8am to 5pm

Saturday and Sunday - 8am to 6pm

Visitors are urged to separate their waste beforehand to speed up your visit.

People must book an appointment to use the site to help manage traffic and reduce queuing. Proof of address will also need to be displayed.

Restrictions in place include anyone in self-isolation or with Covid-19 symptoms must not visit the site.

Gateshead Council's Campground recycling centre at Wrekenton is also available for use by Sunderland residents.

The winter opening hours for Campground are:

October 1 to March 31

Monday to Friday - 8am to 5pm

Saturday and Sunday - 8am to 6pm

People will also need to book an appointment before visiting the site. See Gateshead Council’s website here for more information.

Access is by vehicle only with no pedestrians allowed to carry waste onto the site.

Plastic bags or bin bags can only go in the general waste skips. All other recycling must be removed from plastic bags. There are bins provided for the bags.

