Rubbish rogue hit with hefty fine after boyfriend dumped spilling waste bag near The Ropery on Sunderland riverside

Two Sunderland waste offenders have been hit with hefty fines after dumping waste while on the way to the tip.

Council chiefs have slapped £350 fixed penalty notices on two people after the incidents on Sunderland's riverside - just a short distance from a nearby waste drop-off point.

Waste dumped near The Ropery

In the first case, after arriving at the household waste reception site in Beach Street to find a queue rather than wait, a Millfield resident chose to dump a load of carpets down by the riverside near The Ropery .

In the second, the boyfriend of a Grindon resident dumped a load of black bags in a wooded area off Ropery Road after getting to the tip after it had closed.

After noticing one of the bags had begun spilling into his car, rather than taking the rubbish back home, he drove the car to an area nearby and decided to dump it instead.

It comes as the Echo runs its Clean Streets campaign, aimed at cleaning up Sunderland, encouraging people to report rubbish dumping and dispose of their own waste responsibly.

Councillor Amy Wilson, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Transport, said there was no excuse for such behaviour when waste facilities were open almost every day of the year.

"Our Beach Street Household Waste site is open from 8am until 8pm, seven days a week between April and September and from 8am until 5pm on weekdays and until 6pm at weekends the rest of the year," she said.

"In fact the only two days it closes are Christmas Day and New Year's Day, so there really is no excuse for people thinking it's ok to dump their rubbish rather than taking it to the tip another time.

"Fortunately the vast majority of our residents dispose of their waste responsibly but there are always a few who think it is acceptable to blight their community. We can and will take action when these cases come to light."

Anyone who sees anyone fly-tipping or dropping litter can report it to: https://www.sunderland.gov.uk/article/12416/Report-fly-tipping