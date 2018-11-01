Progress of South Shields' new £21million interchange captured in time lapse video

Construction of the new transport interchange in South Shields has been captured in fascinating footage.

Time lapse video shows the first six months of the build, which forms the second phase of the £100million 365 town centre regeneration masterplan.

The recording begins when work started on site in April and captures the changing of the seasons through to September.

It shows a temporary access ramp being built to allow machinery access to the rail embankment, which is widened to facilitate track and signalling upgrades.

The ramp is later removed and foundations and piling work is carried out.

Surface water is then drained so a 160 cubic metre storm tank can be installed.

Finally, viewers can see the steel frame of the building being erected and a retaining wall built along Burrow Street.

Coun Iain Malcolm, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “This footage captures just how much progress has been made in such a short space of time.

“It demonstrates all the activity that has been going on behind-the-scenes to ensure this fantastic facility is delivered on schedule.

“It’s fascinating watching the steel skeleton of the building gradually forming into this striking building.”

The £21million building will bring together a modern bus station and relocated Metro station.

The council is working with partners Muse Developments and Nexus, and construction contractor Bowmer and Kirkland, to deliver the project.

David Wells, regional director at Muse Developments, said: “We’re delighted at progress made on what is one of the most challenging phases in the 365 regeneration programme, as the transport interchange is currently working on schedule.

“We’ve already seen how building The Word, National Centre for the Written Word, in the town centre has attracted sequential regeneration and we’re confident that the newly-integrated transport interchange will do the same, by improving connectivity for both local people and visitors to South Shields."

Last month the council and its partners celebrated the ‘topping out’ of the facility after the roof was installed.

Work is ongoing to make it watertight and to install cladding and insulation before the internal fitout, including dry lining, tiling and decoration begins.

Nexus managing director Tobyn Hughes said: “The new £21million bus and Metro interchange in South Shields is really starting to take shape. Excellent progress has been made since the work started six months ago and this new time lapse video highlights that really well.

“Our staff have been working to ensure the tracks and signals are ready so that trains can serve the new interchange when it opens next year.

"Metro services are due to resume to and from South Shields on Sunday and I’d like to thank customers for their patience during this period of planned disruption.”

The interchange is scheduled for completion next summer. Demolition of the existing Metro station will be completed following the construction of the interchange.

Planning permission was granted in 2015 for the transport interchange, as well as outline planning permission for Phase three, new retail and leisure development.

The project received £9.4million from the Local Growth Deal through the North East Local Enterprise Partnership.

"The Local Growth Deal is supporting major capital investments to promote innovation, economic and skills infrastructure and sustainable transport across the North East LEP area.