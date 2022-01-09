Photographer captures stunning Northern Lights display at Souter Lighthouse

Steven Lomas was among those looking to the skies on Saturday, January 8 at Souter Lighthouse after receiving an aurora alert, resulting in an incredible picture with the sky bathed in green and purple.

If you’re hoping to see the aurora, Met Office forecasters say your best chance is on a clear night with no cloud cover, and in a dark location with no light pollution.

Steven, 35, said: “The alerts for the Northern Lights came through early in the night and were visible on camera from around 8pm.

The Northern Lights at Souter Lighthouse, pictured on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Picture: Steven Lomas.

"They were then visible as a white/grey band of light across the sky when it was at its strongest, with movement of the aurora briefly visible to eye.”

While the Northern Lights are sometimes visible in the North of England, Northern Ireland and Scotland, the Met Office explained that they can sometimes be difficult to see with the naked eye,

This is due to a number of factors including light pollution and twilight. Instead, they often appear much brighter in pictures.

Photographer Steven, who has been lucky enough to picture the phenomenon before, added that seeing them was an “amazing experience”.

"You never know how it’s going to develop, sometimes it turns into a brilliant display and sometimes it fizzles away to nothing,” he said.

"But that’s the nature of aurora and why it is termed ‘the tricky lady’, because you don’t know if she will give a show or not.”

