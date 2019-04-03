Meet the happy dog brothers who spend every day frolicking in Sunderland fountains

Two-year-old pooch brothers, Billy and Bailey, can't fail to have fun at a city water feature.

The pair, who are owned by Gary Melton, look forward to their daily play date at the Keel Square water feature, jumping and chasing among the fountains.

Bailey (front) and his brother Billy enjoy a splash in the Keel Square water feature every day.

Retired Gary, 65, from Hendon, said the Jack Russell Terriers would be there all day if he let them.

He said: "It doesn't matter what the weather is like, they come every day to play in the fountains.

"They love it. As soon as we get to the corner they start getting excited. They are so disappointed on the days the fountains are not on."

Billy and Bailey are two pooches who love to live life to the full.