First snow of 2019 has arrived in Sunderland

Sunderland residents are battling their way through the white stuff as the first snow of the year arrives.

The snow is falling thickly across the city and its starting to lie.

The weather in Sunderland is set to be wintry throughout today with forecasters predicting periods of icy conditions, below freezing conditions, sleet and light snow showers.

Traffic appears to still be moving, but motorists are being warned to take necessary safety precautions

There are two Met Office warnings currently in place across the UK, with a yellow weather warning for ice in place for Sunderland until 11am this morning, as wintry conditions continue.

The dogs still need walking in the snow.

Make sure you wrap up warm if you need to go outdoors.

