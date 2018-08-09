Fines, clear-ups and action - what Clean Streets has achieved so far in Sunderland, and how you can get involved

We asked, you answered and the city reacted.

After a survey revealed that around two-thirds of our readers felt Sunderland needed to smarten up its public spaces, your Echo pledged to do its bit to improve our city's image.

Our Clean Streets campaign launched at the end of last year - and we want you to get involved.

Launched just before the new year, our Clean Streets campaign promised to take more pride in Sunderland and focus on cleaning up the streets.

But we couldn't do it alone. So we asked you to be our eyes and ears on the hunt for litter, and do your bit to spread the word and keep the city tidy.

Since the campaign launch, Clean Streets has been backed by members of the public, who have alerted us to litter blackspots across Wearside, and councillors alike. In March, Sunderland City Council agreed to increase the fines handed to people committing environmental offences. As part of this, the penalty for dropping litter went up to £150.



Litter is a huge issue in Sunderland.

Earlier this week, we reported on a "shameful" and recent incident of fly-tipping in East Herrington, which prompted dozens of you to complain about the state of our city. If you're sick and tired of spotting litter across Sunderland, there's something you can do. Join in with our campaign!

The summer holidays are in full swing, and more of you are spending time out and about enjoying our beaches, green spaces and public parks. Let's all take some pride in our city and report what we see - and make sure you clean up after yourself too.

How you can get involved with the Sunderland Echo's Clean Streets campaign

Many complain about rubbish in the city - but you can do your bit to help.

*Do you know of a litter blackspot? Is there somewhere in the city where you're always spotting rubbish? Then we want to know about it! Send us your pictures and tell us what you think on email echo.news@northeast-press.co.uk, or share them with us on Facebook or Twitter.

*Would your business, school or community group like to help with Clean Streets? Don't forget to let us know if you're working on a clean-up project or picking litter in your neighbourhood. We'd love to shout about your work. Let us know via email or social media, or call the newsdesk on 0101 501 7326.

As part of Clean Streets, we have continued to report on the people who do not follow the rules and have dumped rubbish or other items out in the open. The council has sworn to take a zero-tolerance approach to those who think it's their right to dump rubbish where they see fit.

We want to focus on a cleaner city.

If you see items which you think have been fly-tipped on a street or green space in Sunderland, contact the council to arrange its removal. You can call them on 0191 5205550 or visit them online here.



