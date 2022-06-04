Eight small things to help the planet on World Environment Day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As people around the world celebrate World Environment Day on Sunday, June 5, there are a numbers of small changes we can make to our every day lives to help protect the environment.

Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and held annually since 1974, the event has grown to be the largest global platform for environmental outreach, with millions of people from across the world engaging to protect the planet.

Here are eight top tips of what you can do to save the environment for generations to come:

Environment

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1) Choose reusable over single-use – Cut down on the amount of single-use plastic you use by opting for reusable bottles, paper straws and carrying disposable grocery bags when going shopping.

2) Recycle – Educate yourself on what items can and cannot be recycled. Recycling saves energy it also reduces greenhouse gas emissions, which helps to tackle climate change.

3) Reduce carbon emissions – You can protect the environment by reducing the amount you use you car and opt to travel by foot, public transport or cycling. It will also save you money of fuel costs.

4) Consume less water – Reducing the amount of the water use at home is a simple way to do your bit for the environment. Easy ways to save water include turning off the tap when brushing your teeth or collect and use rainwater for watering plants.

5) Converse your electricity – Not only will it protect the environment but will save you money the increasing energy bills. Simple ways to reduce your electricity use include using energy efficient bulbs or washing your clothes on a lower temperature.

6) Shop second-hand – New products need resources for their manufacturing and production which can impact the environment. Shop second-hand items where possible as it will save you money too.

7) Plant trees – Trees provide food and oxygen which help save energy, clean the air, and help combat climate change.