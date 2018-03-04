Dead octopuses wash up at Marsden as winter weather continues to batter region

A number of octopuses have been discovered washed up on the coast at Marsden following the recent high tides.

Amateur photographer Robin Hunter, from Whitburn, has captured these incredible images of the eight-armed creatures while out for a walk along the coast today, (Sunday, March 4).

The 46-year-old has been taking photographs for the last 40 years, but said that it was the first time that he had ever seen them washed up on one of the North East's beaches.

Mr Hunter, who works at camera shop Charles Eagles in Sunderland, said: "This is the first time I have ever seen them down there.

"I walk my dog every day on the coast at Whitburn, Roker and Marsden and you get all sorts of dead stuff washed up, but I have never seen octopus.

"There were a good few of them washed up on the beach when I was down there around 10am and there were quite a few people on the beach who had seen them.

The great photos were captured by Robin Hunter who made the discovery when he was out walking his dog.

"No one there had said they had seen them before."

The common octopus is typically found in tropical waters throughout the world, such as the Mediterranean Sea and East Atlantic.

They prefer the floor of relatively shallow, rocky, coastal waters, often no deeper than 200 meters.

Over the last few days there has been high tides along the North East coastline as high waves combine with spring tides.

Amateur photographer Robin Hunter said it was the first time he has seen them at Marsden. Photo by Robin Hunter.

The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood warnings for various locations in the region during the severe weather.

Many walkers were surprised to see that a number of the creatures had been washed up at Marsden. Photo by Robin Hunter.