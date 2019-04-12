Blue Peter gardener helps Sunderland allotment group go green

Former Blue Peter gardener Chris Collins has helped plant 50 trees as part of a bid to promote a greener environment with a Sunderland allotment group.

The trees were planted by 12 members of Let Your Soul Grow from its founder to volunteers and their young budding gardener’s team.

Chris Collins

They were joined by Chris Collins, who was also the head gardener at Westminster Abbey, and the trees were supplied by Octopus Energy.

The planting will provide a serene natural border from a nearby road and create a more peaceful atmosphere.

The green energy supplier Octopus Energy has provided 10,000 trees to more than 500 schools and community groups across the UK.

The initiative is part of its commitment to a cleaner, greener nation.

Former Blue Peter gardener Chris Collins and group volunteer James Donaghy

As a renewable energy supplier, it is the company’s mission to reduce harmful gas emissions. Planting trees helps to increase absorption of harmful CO2 gases and improve local air quality.

Let Your Soul Grow applied to be part of the movement to support their fundraising efforts.

The planting, which took place on Mondau, marks the start of a movement towards regular committee meetings and a plan to create a man-made beach location.

And the team have already acquired a 19ft sail boat.

Just Let Your Soul Grow community allotment group receive new trees

The group started a sensory garden last year, where they began cultivating a selection of plants – including some edible varieties.

Jennie Franks, Founder of Let Your Soul Grow, said: “Today’s planting has come at the perfect time.

“It’s allowed us to continue our lovely sensory garden and create a tranquil atmosphere for our green-fingered activities.”

Greg Jackson, CEO of Octopus Energy, added: “I am delighted to see so many schools and community groups getting involved with planting trees.

Just Let Your Soul Grow community allotment group receive new trees with planting help from Blue Peter gardener Chris Collins

“This is a fantastic way to build a cleaner, greener environment for the next generation.