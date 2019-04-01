£250k flood prevention works set for approval

Three new flood schemes are set to be rubber-stamped by council bosses next week.

Sunderland City Council has called an extraordinary cabinet meeting to decide on contracts for three “flood alleviation schemes”.

The projects – which are expected to cost £250,000 plus – aim to restore and repair culverts and drainage in problem areas.

They include:

Roker Park culvert

The culvert starts in Southwick and runs under existing homes before ending at Roker Park’s boating lake.

Works will see a range of essential repairs carried out after surveys found damage and several areas at “risk of immediate collapse”.

A report adds: “Flooding issues have been reported within the vicinity of the culvert and it is likely that the poor condition of the culvert is contributing to this flooding.”

Gravel Walks culvert, Houghton-le-Spring

The culvert carries the flow from Houghton Burn to the junction of Gravel Walks before falling back into the burn.

New works aim to tackle flooding issues around Market Place – with five incidents reported between 2002-2017.

Recent surveys found corrosion on steel covers with calls to install a concrete cover to reduce the risk of collapse.

A report adds: “Following on from the inspections, a flood model was created to replicate a blockage within the existing system.

“The model showed significant increase in flooding to more properties located within the vicinity of the culvert. “

Holley Park, Washington

Over the last six years, residential properties, schools and businesses near the park have faced regular flooding.

This included an incident in 2012 which saw Holley Park School and Lambton Primary School closed.

A cabinet report states the main flooding risk includes surface water from heavy rainfall running overland.

It adds: “The historic maps show that an old watercourse was running along the southern edge

of Holley Park which now seems to have been culverted with a 675mm diameter pipe.

“There are a few footpath gullies located in Holley Park which are proved to be connected to the culverted watercourse.

“The existing flooding problem confirms that these gullies are not sufficient.”

The cabinet decision will allow the council to appoint a contractor for the works.

The meeting takes place on April 8 at Sunderland Civic Centre and starts at 3.30pm.

For more information, visit: www.sunderland.gov.uk

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service