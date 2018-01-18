England cricketer Ben Stokes due in Bristol court on the same day as international comeback in New Zealand

England cricket star Ben Stokes is due to appear in court on an affray charge on the same day he is supposed to be making his international comeback in a T20 match in New Zealand.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that the cricketer is expected to apepar at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, February 13, to face the charge following an incident outside a nightclub in the city in September.

The 26-year-old Durham all-rounder, who missed the Ashes after being suspended from playing for England, is accused of affray alongside two other men.

It is alleged a 27-year-old man suffered a fractured eye socket in the incident, in which fellow England cricketer Alex Hales was also present.

The two other men who have been charged following the incident are Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 26.

The charge of affray is made under the Public Order Act 1986 and effectively relates to fighting in public.

It is an triable either-way offence which means it can be heard in either the magistrates' court or the crown court.

It carries a maximum penalty when tried summarily - in the magistrates' court - of a fine or up to six months in prison and when tried on indictment - in the crown court - of up to three years in prison.