Engineering firm wins contract to work with up 1,400 High Street stores

A nationwide engineering company with a Wearside production facility has won a contract to work with up to 1,400 high street stores across the country.

Welding Engineers, which makes industrial doors, security gates and fencing, shutters, and aluminium shop door systems, has been enlisted to work with Superdrug, Savers and The Perfume Shop on sites throughout the UK.

Coun Harry Trueman, deputy leader, Sunderland City Council and Michael Binnie, area manager of Welding Engineers.

The contract, won via a facilities management partner, will see the firm offering a repair and installation service in the event of break-ins, breakdowns and upgrades at the stores.

It comes during a period of sustained growth for the plant on Washington’s Parsons Industrial Estate.

The company, which is headquartered in Glasgow, opened its North East operation in 2009 and this year expects it to generate £2million in sales – up from £1.75million last year.

It will add a handful of new staff to its current 24-strong Wearside team this year, and has also launched a new apprentice scheme to bring in fresh talent.

As part of a wider group, the plant covers the entire North East region and runs the national shop-front division of the company.

Other services offered cover steel fabrication, industrial roofing and structural glazing.

Recent projects include refurbishing and installing a new roof system to bus operator Arriva North East depot.

The company also converted an old hangar into a new maintenance bay at RAF Disforth in North Yorkshire, as one of various recent projects in the military sector.

North East area manager Michael Binnie said: “We have always aimed for controlled growth rather than rapid expansion and this approach seems to have paid off.

"We see lots of opportunities in the retail sector, despite its current challenges, and are also investing in new equipment to step up our capabilities in steel fabrication – an area of growing demand.

“Our ongoing success will depend hugely on the talented team we have built up in Washington and on bringing new skills into the business.

"The new apprenticeship in fabricating and welding will be an important part of this.”

The growth of Welding Engineers’ North East operation has been supported by Sunderland City Council’s business investment team.

Councillor Henry Trueman, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “Welding Engineers is a great manufacturing success story that has managed to achieve continual growth since its move to Sunderland in 2009.

“It is particularly encouraging to see it investing in new skills for the future, while also creating jobs and diversifying its business.”

As well as its Washington plant, Welding Engineers has five regional UK operations – in Bristol, Birmingham, Glasgow, London and Manchester.