Energy firm workers hike up Himalayas to raise £20,000 for charity

Employees at an energy company have hit the heights to raise almost £20,000 for a cancer charity.

Three npower workers, including two from Sunderland, hiked up the Himalayas to raise an incredible £19,550 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The trio with other people on the trip.

Amy Peters, Chris Appleby, and Emma Hodgkiss reached staggering altitudes of over 2,800m on the 10-day hike, where they joined 29 other fundraisers to raise vital funds for the cancer charity.

The group started their fundraising for the challenge a year ago, raising money by holding raffles and cake sales at npower’s Rainton House office, in Houghton.

The gruelling hike saw the trio walk through the famous Nepalese mountains for more than seven hours each day, facing the challenges of a humid rainforest, downpours of rain and baths in ice cold creeks.

Emma, who works as a support manager, said: “I’ve been a supporter of Macmillan’s work for a long time and I always make sure I’m involved in the fundraising activities we do throughout the year at work.

"However, after losing my dad to cancer last year, I knew I wanted to do more.

"I signed up for the Himalayan hike knowing that it would be a massive physical challenge, but the knowledge that the money we raised is going to help so many people living with cancer kept me going every step of the way.

“It was a truly unforgettable experience – from reaching the peak at Tara Top to being greeted with song and dance by local villagers as we finally finished our trek, I made memories that will last a lifetime.”

Paul Coffey, npower CEO said: ‘’Congratulations to Amy, Emma and Chris, this is a fantastic achievement.

"They have truly challenged themselves and in doing so raised a huge amount for Macmillan.

"It’s amazing to see how much our people commit themselves to raising money for such a worthy cause."

Over their 14-year partnership, npower has contributed £10.5million to help 34,000 families affected by cancer.

The firm supports Macmillan’s Energy Advice Team who offer guidance and help source funding for people living with cancer who are struggling to keep warm, regardless of who supplies their energy.

Npower also help customers through npower’s Macmillan Fund, which supports people living with cancer by capping energy bills and writing off debt.