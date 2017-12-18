Energy firm to recruit 20 new workers at its South Shields HQ

A company is offering people the chance to start 2018 with a new career as it creates 20 jobs at its head office.

The Green Energy Advice Bureau, which specialises in fully managed end to end bespoke energy consultancy, currently employs 26 staff at its head office at one Trinity Green, South Shields.

The business also has offices in Liverpool, Mallorca and Serbia.

The company is recruiting for a range of roles including energy consultants and B2B sales executives.

While an understanding of energy markets is desirable, it’s not essential as the business offers a range of training and career development opportunities.

In addition to ongoing training, the company offers competitive rates of pay, uncapped bonuses, spa and gym membership, childcare vouchers and opportunities to travel to the companies European offices.

Paul Cobb, the company's director, said: “The New Year is an ideal time to make a fresh start and embark on a new career.

"With 2018 fast approaching we’re keen to talk to anyone looking for a new challenge within a competitive industry.

“Ultimately, the success of The Green Energy Advice Bureau is down to our people.

"It’s our excellent customer service and expert advice which makes our clients come to us for advice and assistance with their energy supply.”

The Green Energy Advice Bureau says it has had a successful 2017 with the launch of its energy solution services to businesses in the Netherlands and the opening of its Liverpool office.

The company has also been shortlisted for a number of awards over the last year and, last month celebrated a double-award win at the UK Business Awards receiving both the New Business award and the prestigious Overall Winner award.

Mr Cobb continued: “2017 has been a fantastic year for The Green Energy Advice Bureau and it’s a very exciting time to be a part of a fast-paced, growing energy consultancy.

"If you would like to kickstart the New Year with a new career please get in touch – we’d love to hear from you.”

Established in 2015, the company is a regional success story with sales estimated to reach £9 million in its third financial year.

Based in One Trinity Green in South Shields, one of the few buildings in the UK to receive the BREEAM outstanding rate, The Green Energy Advice Bureau is dedicated to limiting businesses’ environmental impact as well as offering excellent customer service and competitive prices.

For more information on the current vacancies visit www.greenpoweradvice.co.uk.