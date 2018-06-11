Emotional tributes paid to popular dad Alex Slark at his funeral

Emotional tributes were paid at the funeral of a devoted dad whose life was tragically cut short at the age of just 26.

Alex Slark died last month while driving to work at Nissan’s Sunderland plant.

Pallbearers are given instructions before the funeral of Alex Slark at Holy Trinity Church, Washington. Picture by FRANK REID

His black BMW 320i is believed to have collided with two stationary vehicles before then colliding with a heavy goods vehicle at Cherry Blossom Way’s junction with the A1290.

Devastated family and friends of popular Alex, a loving dad to daughter Scarlett, four, gathered at Holy Trinity Church, in Washington Village, for his funeral.

Following an appeal by friends, the funeral cortege was followed by a number of high performance and exotic cars in tribute to the Sunderland supporter.

One mourner was dressed as the Incredible Hulk while others wore Sunderland and Real Madrid football shirts, many with “Slarky, 26” printed on the back.

A message on a card attached to flowers in memory of Alex Slark at Holy Trinity Church, Washington. Picture by FRANK REID

A number of heartfelt messages were left to Alex, from Washington, including one from Scarlett which read: “To my daddy, love you and miss you.”

Alex’s mum Brenda bravely read out a piece of writing on behalf of her son for Scarlett.

“To my daughter Scarlett, you are the love of my life.

“I would ask you ‘how much do you love me?’ and you would say ‘this much’.

Alex Slark with daughter Scarlett.

“I would hold you in my arms so tight and you would say ‘careful Daddy, you will break me’.

“You would ask me to turn the music up in the car and make silly faces.

“I will always be watching over you, and you will feel my strong arms protecting you.

“Remember Scarlett when you see the stars in the sky. They are angels and I am amongst them.

Family members attend the funeral of Alex Slark at Holy Trinity Church, Washington. Picture by FRANK REID

“I love you Scarlett, always and forever.”

A JustGiving page set up to raise money for Alex’s family and provide for Scarlett following his death has smashed its £2,000 target, raising more than £3,300.

Revered Canon David Glover told mourners former Lambton Primary and Oxclose Comprehensive School pupil Alex had worked different jobs on leaving school, including as a doorman, but he had been settled working at Nissan for more than a year before his death.

He also enjoying physical training as well as “showing off his muscles” and tattoos.

“He loved Sunderland Football Club and was obsessed with social media,” said Revd Glover.

“Ironically, he would have loved that he is all over social media now.

Family members attend the funeral of Alex Slark at Holy Trinity Church, Washington. Picture by FRANK REID

“We remember a life that has been lived in his own way.

“He lived in loud, he lived it with enthusiasm.

“We also remember the sadness and pain of this day due to Alex’s shocking and sudden death.”

The service was followed by a private cremation and drinks at Champs in Ayton, Washington.

As well as Scarlett, Alex leaves Brenda, dad Alex, sisters Stacey Bone, Stephanie McIntyre, Shelly Waddle and Sharon Rowe and brother Jason Veitch,

Police are investigating Alex’s death and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the accident on Tuesday, May 22, especially anybody with dash cam footage.

Anyone who is able to help should contact police on 101 quoting log 1261 22/05/18.

Performance cars arrive for the funeral of Alex Slark at Holy Trinity Church, Washington. Picture by FRANK REID

Flowers in memory of Alex Slark outside of Holy Trinity Church, Washington. Picture by FRANK REID