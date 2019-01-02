Emergency services on scene as Sunderland road closed after two-car crash

A busy Sunderland road has had to be closed following a two-car crash.

North Moor Lane in the Plains Farm area has been closed between the A690 roundabout and the junction of Allendale Road in both directions.

Diversions are in place.

Those involved were treated at the scene by paramedics.

North East Traffic Live tweeted: "North Moor Lane in #Sunderland is closed between the A690 roundabout and the junction of Allendale Rd in both direction due to a two vehicle collision.

"Emergency services are at scene."

A spokeswoman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called just before 2.30pm to a report of a road traffic collision at the junction of Allendale Road and North Moor Lane.

"We dispatched a rapid response paramedic and three double-crewed ambulances who are on scene."

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "At around 2.30pm this afternoon police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on North Moor Lane in the Plains Farm area of Sunderland.

"Emergency services attended and those involved are currently being treated by paramedics.

"The road has been closed in both directions but natural diversions are in place."