Emergency services in Sunderland called to incident on Wearmouth Bridge after concerns for man's safety

Emergency services were called to the Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland after concerns for a man’s welfare.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 8:14 pm
Police were called just after 4.30pm on Monday, August 9, to the incident.
Northumbria Police confirmed they attended and spoke to the man before the incident was declared clear at around 5pm.
The force did not give any details as to his condition.
The incident caused some traffic congestion during the afternoon rush hour.
Anyone who requires help and support in a time of need can call the Samaritans on 116 123.