Emergency services called to two vehicle road traffic collision in Seaburn
Emergency services were called to a report of a two vehicle collision in Seaburn this afternoon, Monday, September 20.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 5:26 pm
Updated
Monday, 20th September 2021, 5:33 pm
Officers were called at 3.30pm this afternoon, Monday, September 20 to a report of a two vehicle collision on Whitburn Bents Avenue.
The North East Ambulance Service and Tyne and Wear Fire Service also attended.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3.30pm today (Monday) we received a report of a report of a two vehicle collision on Whitburn Bents Avenue.
“Emergency services are currently at the scene and enquires into the collision are ongoing.”