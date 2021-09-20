Emergency services called to two vehicle road traffic collision in Seaburn

Officers were called at 3.30pm this afternoon, Monday, September 20 to a report of a two vehicle collision on Whitburn Bents Avenue.

The North East Ambulance Service and Tyne and Wear Fire Service also attended.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3.30pm today (Monday) we received a report of a report of a two vehicle collision on Whitburn Bents Avenue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Whitburn Bents Avenue.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene and enquires into the collision are ongoing.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

Emergency services were called to Seaburn this afternoon.