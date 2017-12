Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police along with a crew from the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service attended the collision on St Luke's Terrace in Pallion just before 3pm today, December 1.

The collision which looks to have taken place between a car and a van, caused the road to be blocked for a short time, but the road has since reopened.

No one was injured in the incident.