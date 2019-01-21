Emergency services called to two separate crashes within minutes of each other on A19

Emergency services were called to deal with two crashes that happened just minutes apart from each other on the same stretch of the A19.

The first crash happened at around 6.29pm on Sunday when one vehicle crashed on the A19 southbound near the A690 turn-off.

Northumbria Police were called, but the people inside the vehicle had already left the scene.

Officers are now appealing for information to help find those involved.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 6.29pm yesterday (Sunday), police received a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the A19 southbound near the A690 turn-off.

“Emergency services attended and the occupants of the vehicle had already left the scene.

"Inquiries are ongoing to trace those involved.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 802 200119 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Just two minutes later, at 6.31pm on Sunday, two vehicles were involved in a crash on the A19 southbound near New Herrington.

Emergency services attended and one driver received medical treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

The road was temporarily closed as a clean-up operation was carried out.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 6.31pm yesterday (Sunday), police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A19 southbound near New Herrington.

“Emergency services attended. One driver suffered minor injuries and received medical treatment at the scene. Nobody else was injured.

The road was temporarily closed as a clean-up operation was carried out.”