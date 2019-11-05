Emergency services called to crash on A1290 near Nissan

Police and ambulance crews have been called to the scene of a collision on the access road near to Nissan.

By Faye Dixon
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 7:57 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 8:09 am
A crash has taken place on the A1290. Photo: NElivetraffic

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash on the A1290 in Sunderland at 7.03am on Tuesday, November 5.

Two police cars and one ambulance have been sent to the incident while traffic continues to flow in the area.

Heavy rain caused flooding on the A1290 slip road earlier in the morning.

The road has not been closed.

More to follow.